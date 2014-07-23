July 23 Autoneum Holding AG :
* Says increased H1 sales in local currencies and adjusted for
the sale of the
former subsidiary in Italy by 2.9%
* Says H1 EBIT rose significantly from 55.9 million chf to 66.8
million chf
* Says H1 net profit increased by 27.9% to 40.0 million chf
* Says H1 EBIT margin hit a new record high of 6.8%
* Sees challenging second semester but assumes to maintain the
operating margin
achieved in the first six months 2014
* Says decline of H1 net sales consolidated in Swiss francs
from 1078.0
million chf to 980.6 million chf (-9.0%)
* Source text [ID:bit.ly/1rzUP9y]
* Further company coverage