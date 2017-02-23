SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 Alphabet's Waymo
self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies and its
autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto in federal court on Thursday
over allegations of theft of its confidential sensor technology.
The complaint in the Northern District of California said
that Uber and Otto, acquired by the ride services company in
August, stole confidential information on Waymo's lidar sensor
technology to "avoid incurring the risk, time and expense of
independently developing their own technology."
