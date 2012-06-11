BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
June 11 Autonomous Research LLP has hired Guy Moszkowski from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to launch coverage of U.S.-based financial services companies, the London-based independent research firm said on Monday.
Moszkowski, who was a managing director covering U.S. universal and capital markets banks, will serve as chief executive of Autonomous Research USA.
Autonomous also said it hired Brian Foran, an analyst with Nomura Securities, as head of regional banks research. Autonomous Research USA will be based in New York and start operations in late 2012.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.