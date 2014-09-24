(Adds HP comment in paragraph 6)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System has asked a U.S. judge to reject a
proposed settlement between Hewlett-Packard Co and
shareholders over the computer maker's botched acquisition of
Autonomy Plc.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer dated
Tuesday, CalPERS said the judge should not approve the deal
before both sides disclose the amount of fees plaintiff
attorneys would recover. As it stands, the proposed civil
settlement would leave shareholders "in the dark" about one of
its key terms, CalPERS said in the letter.
A CalPERS representative could not immediately be reached
for comment on Wednesday. Mark Molumphy, an attorney for the
shareholders, said CalPERS is merely seeking confirmation that
the amount of fees will be disclosed, "which will certainly be
the case."
HP announced an $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012,
just over a year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion of that to accounting fraud and inflated financials by
Autonomy executives. The British company and its executives have
denied any wrongdoing.
Under the terms of the settlement, shareholder attorneys
agreed to drop all claims against HP's current and former
executives, including Chief Executive Meg Whitman, board members
and advisers to the company. The company also agreed to change
the way it reviews potential mergers.
Shareholder attorneys have agreed to arbitrate the amount of
fees they will be awarded in the case. In a statement, HP said
it hopes a fee ruling can be presented to Breyer in advance of a
hearing on the settlement. "We believe the settlement provides
valuable benefits to HP shareholders," the company said.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.
