Nov 11 The former chief financial officer of Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges that he engaged in a fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard about his software company's true performance ahead of its sale in 2011.

Sushovan Hussain, a UK resident who was Autonomy's CFO at the time of its $11 billion acquisition by HP, was charged in an indictment filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco with conspiracy and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)