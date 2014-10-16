WASHINGTON Oct 16 A former executive of Japan's Showa Corp has been indicted for conspiring to fix the prices of a type of power steering assemblies, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Akira Wada was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati, Ohio, on a charge of conspiring to allocate markets and fix the prices of the steering assemblies sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, the department said.

Wada was an executive in Showa's sales department from 2003 to 2009 and in 2013 became a director and operating officer at the company, the department said.

Showa pleaded guilty to price fixing in June and agreed to pay a fine of $19.9 million.

Wada is the 44th person to be charged with fixing prices of auto parts since the U.S. Justice Department began its wide-ranging probe. Twenty-nine companies have agreed to plead guilty and to pay nearly $2.4 billion in fines. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)