WASHINGTON Oct 16 A former executive of Japan's
Showa Corp has been indicted for conspiring to fix the
prices of a type of power steering assemblies, the Justice
Department said on Thursday.
Akira Wada was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury
in Cincinnati, Ohio, on a charge of conspiring to allocate
markets and fix the prices of the steering assemblies sold to
Honda Motor Co Ltd, the department said.
Wada was an executive in Showa's sales department from 2003
to 2009 and in 2013 became a director and operating officer at
the company, the department said.
Showa pleaded guilty to price fixing in June and agreed to
pay a fine of $19.9 million.
Wada is the 44th person to be charged with fixing prices of
auto parts since the U.S. Justice Department began its
wide-ranging probe. Twenty-nine companies have agreed to plead
guilty and to pay nearly $2.4 billion in fines.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)