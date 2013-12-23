BRIEF-Lenovo to invest over $1.2 bln in R&D into AI, IoT - Nikkei
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei
SEOUL Dec 23 South Korea's anti-trust regulator has imposed a combined fine of 114.6 billion won ($107.99 million) on Japan's Denso Corp, Germany's Continental AG and Bosch on charges of fixing prices of parts sold to Hyundai Motor Co.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday that the automotive parts makers colluded in rigging prices of instrument panels or wipers to shun price competition and secure profits.
The vehicles affected included Hyundai's Sonata (LF), Elantra (MD) and Kia Motors' Pride (UB) and Carnival (YP), the FTC said. ($1 = 1061.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ryan Woo)
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.