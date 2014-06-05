WASHINGTON, June 5 A former executive of
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp was indicted on
Wednesday for conspiring to fix the prices of seat belts sold to
car makers.
Takata is one of 27 companies that have pleaded guilty or
agreed to plead guilty after investigations in the United States
and elsewhere led to price-fixing cases.
These related to more than 30 auto parts, including
radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components. Thirty-five people
have been charged in the sprawling scandal.
Gikou Nakajima, a former director of Takata's customer
relations division, was indicted in U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.
He faces charges that he conspired to fix the prices of
seat belts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor
Company Ltd, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Mazda Motor
Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which
makes Subaru cars.
A spokesman for Takata did not immediately respond for a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)