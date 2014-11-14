WASHINGTON Nov 14 Two executives from Japanese
auto parts manufacturers have been indicted as part of the U.S.
Justice Department's long-running investigation into
price-fixing in the auto parts industry, the department said on
Friday.
Hiroya Hirose, who works for NSK Ltd, and Masakazu
Iwami of Jtekt Corp were indicted on Thursday in the
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on
charges of conspiring to fix the prices of bearings sold to
Toyota Motor Corp, the department said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)