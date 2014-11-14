(Adds background on the indictment, probe)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Two executives from Japanese
auto parts manufacturers have been indicted as part of the U.S.
Justice Department's long-running investigation into
price-fixing in the auto parts industry, the government said on
Friday.
Hiroya Hirose, who works for NSK Ltd, and Masakazu
Iwami of Jtekt Corp were indicted on Thursday in the
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky on
charges of conspiring to fix the prices of bearings sold to
Toyota Motor Corp, the department said.
In September, Jtekt and NSK agreed to plead guilty to
price-fixing and to pay criminal fines.
Thirty auto parts makers have either pleaded guilty or
agreed to plead guilty to price fixing or other violations of
antitrust law. These include Toyoda Gosei Ltd,, Autoliv
Inc, G.S Electech, Tokai Rika Co Ltd and TRW
Deutschland Holding GmbH.
In addition, 46 people, including Hirose and Iwami, have
been charged with price fixing as part of the probe, the
department said.
In its indictment, the Justice Department said that Iwami
and other unnamed co-conspirators began to rig bids to sell
bearings to Toyota in about 2001, and that Hirose joined the
conspiracy in 2006. It went until July 2011, the department
said.
Efforts to reach Hirose and Iwami, who are based in Japan,
through the companies were not immediately successful.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott, Bernard Orr)