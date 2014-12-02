(Corrects to say Honda Motor Co Ltd in third paragraph, not
Honda Motor Corp Ltd)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Two executives, from
Japan-based auto parts makers T.RAD Co Ltd and Mitsuba
Corp, have agreed to plead guilty and serve U.S. prison
terms for conspiring to fix the prices of auto parts, the
Justice Department said on Monday.
The Justice Department, along with antitrust enforcers
globally, have been investigating price fixing of more than 30
car parts, including seat belts, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components.
In one case, Kazumi Umahashi, a former general manager of
Mitsuba, agreed to serve 13 months in a U.S. prison for
conspiring to fix the prices of windshield wiper systems and
starter motors sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, the Justice
Department said.
In the second, Kosei Tamura, a T.RAD executive, pleaded
guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of automobile radiators
also sold to Honda Motor Corp and agreed to serve a prison
sentence of 366 days, the department said.
Both men agreed to pay fines of $20,000, the department
said.
"The (Justice Department's) Antitrust Division has uncovered
dozens of conspiracies to fix prices in the automotive
industry," said Brent Snyder, deputy assistant attorney general
in the division, in a news release. "The impact of these schemes
has affected nearly every American."
The two companies are among 32 which have pleaded guilty to
fixing the prices of dozens of car parts. The guilty pleas by
the two men bring to 48 the number of people who have been
charged with price-fixing or rigging bids of auto parts.
Neither man could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)