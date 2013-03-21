DETROIT, March 21 Honda Motor Co will
recall 76,000 Acura TSX sedans in the United States to install a
water-resistant cover over the electronic control unit to
prevent corrosion that could ultimately lead to stalling.
The action covers sedans built for the 2004 through 2008
model years in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the Japanese
automaker said in a press release on Thursday.
Road salt used in cold-weather states and water from the
driver's shoes could soak the carpet under the dashboard that
covers the metal case the electronic control unit, Honda said.
The road salt and water can damage the metal case, and
potentially hurt the unit itself. No crashes or injuries have
been reported related to this issue, Honda said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Adler)