DETROIT, March 21 Honda Motor Co will recall 76,000 Acura TSX sedans in the United States to install a water-resistant cover over the electronic control unit to prevent corrosion that could ultimately lead to stalling.

The action covers sedans built for the 2004 through 2008 model years in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the Japanese automaker said in a press release on Thursday.

Road salt used in cold-weather states and water from the driver's shoes could soak the carpet under the dashboard that covers the metal case the electronic control unit, Honda said.

The road salt and water can damage the metal case, and potentially hurt the unit itself. No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue, Honda said. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Adler)