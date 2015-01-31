(Adds details in paragraphs 3-5, 7-8)
By Joe White
Jan 31 The auto industry's air bag troubles
deepened on Saturday as U.S. federal safety regulators said
three big automakers will recall about 2.1 million older
vehicles to fix defects that could cause air bags to deploy when
they are not supposed to.
The vehicles involved in the recall announced by National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration are made by Toyota Motor
Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Honda
Motor Co.
There have been about 400 reported cases of inadvertent air
bag deployments in the recalled vehicles, NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind said. The incidents have caused some minor
injuries, but no known deaths, he told reporters.
The agency said the recall concerned a defective chip in air
bag systems and the fix involved replacing the entire air bag
module, including circuits manufactured by parts maker TRW
Automotive Holdings, Rosekind said.
The auto makers involved had issued three earlier recalls to
fix the chip problems. But the NHTSA said it had reports that 39
vehicles fixed under those actions had experienced inadvertent
air bag deployments, hence the new recall.
It was not related to millions of vehicles recalled over
Takata Corp air bags. U.S. safety regulators have said
defective Takata air bag inflators in certain vehicles can
rupture and spray metal fragments inside the vehicle.
Air bag failures were also central to the controversy last
year over General Motors Co's delay in recalling millions
of vehicles with defective ignition switches, that could
unexpectedly cut off power to the safety systems.
Noting potential consumer concerns about air bags, the NHTSA
said the chances of being involved in a crash in which an air
bag could prevent serious injury or death were far greater than
the risk of serious injury from an inadvertent bag deployment.
The NHTSA blamed the problems it reported on Saturday on
"electrical noise" in the air bag system. It said a fully
effective solution might not be available until late this year.
The agency said the models affected were: 2002-2003 Jeep
Liberty and 2002-2004 Jeep Grand Cherokees (about 750,000
vehicles); 2003-2004 Honda Odyssey; and 2003 Acura MDX (about
370,000 vehicles) and 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe; Dodge Viper; and
Toyota Corolla, Toyota Matrix, and Toyota Avalon (about 1
million vehicles, not all of which were sold in the United
States.)
The agency said the affected models had a part called an
electronic control unit that controls deployment of its air
bags. TRW supplied control units containing the same control
circuit to all three automakers.
Although the recalls were not related to the Takata cases,
the NHTSA said there was an overlap, in that about 1 million of
the vehicles affected were also covered in separate recalls of
Takata air bag inflator systems.
The recall highlights the difficulty automakers and
regulators have with increasingly complex electronic systems.
The agency said in a statement it could take several months for
the companies to get enough parts to fix all the vehicles
involved.
In the Takata cases, Honda on Friday said it has confirmed
that a Takata air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in
Texas that killed the driver. Prior to that incident, air bags
made by the Japanese company had been linked to at least five
deaths.
(Reporting by Joe White and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by
