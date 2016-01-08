By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Self-driving cars are involved
in fewer crashes on average than vehicles with a driver behind
the wheel, a study released on Friday by the Virginia Tech
Transportation Institute shows.
The study was commissioned by Alphabet Inc's
Google unit, which has reported a series of minor crashes
involving its self-driving fleet. It looked only at Google's
fleet of more than 50 self-driving cars, which has logged 1.3
million miles in Texas and California in self-driving mode.
The test fleet has reported 17 crashes over the last six
years, although none were the fault of the self-driving cars,
Google said.
After adjusting for severity and accounting for crashes not
reported to police, the study estimated cars with drivers behind
the wheel are involved in 4.2 crashes per million miles, versus
3.2 crashes per million miles for self-driving cars in
autonomous mode.
Crash rates for conventional vehicles at all severity levels
were higher than self-driving crash rates, the study found.
A 2015 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study
found about 60 percent of property-damage-only crashes and 24
percent of all injury crashes are not reported to the police.
California law requires all crashes involving self-driving
vehicles be reported to police.
Google spokesman Johnny Luu said the company asked Virginia
Tech "to look into the topic given the interest and develop a
robust methodology to be able to make meaningful comparison
between regular cars on the road as well as our self-driving
cars."
Luu said the study "will be helpful making apples-to-apples
comparisons moving forward."
A study released in October by the University of Michigan
Transportation Research Institute compared crash rates among
Google, Delphi and Audi self-driving cars in 2013 and found they
had a higher rate than for conventional cars.
But that study noted the low volume of driverless miles --
1.2 million compared with 3 trillion miles driven annually on
U.S. roads.
In December, California proposed state regulations that
would require all autonomous cars to have a steering wheel,
throttle and brake pedals when operating on California's public
roads. A licensed driver would need to be in the driver's seat
ready to take over in the event something went wrong.
Google, eager to demonstrate its vehicles are safe,
criticized the proposed rule, which it said would maintain "the
same old status quo and falls short on allowing this technology
to reach its full potential, while excluding those who need to
get around but cannot drive."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)