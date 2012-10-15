DETROIT Oct 15 The Quadski, a one-person
all-terrain vehicle that doubles as a personal water craft, will
be on sale in the United States next month for around $40,000.
New Zealand businessman Alan Gibbs, the 73-year-old founder
of Gibbs Sports Amphibians, said he hopes the Quadski will be a
stepping stone to selling full-size amphibious cars to the
masses.
Powered by a BMW motorcycle engine that turns the wheels and
also drives its waterjet propulsion, the Quadski's backers say
it is capable of 45 miles per hour (70 kmh) on both land and
water, with just five seconds required to convert to each role.
The Quadski goes on sale next month in Florida and by the
end of the year will also be available in Texas, the Great Lakes
area, and the New York area, with California sales to follow
next year. Gibbs wants to sell the Quadski around the world by
2014.
The price tag will keep sales volume low, Gibbs admitted to
reporters at a press conference last Friday.
"Just like flat screen TVs and other things, the cost will
go down," said Gibbs, who added that Gibbs Sports Amphibians is
targeting sales of 1,000 in its first year, produced at the
company's assembly plant in suburban Detroit.
Efforts to make mass-produced amphibious cars are not new
but have not been wildly popular. The German-made Amphicar of
the 1960s sold only 4,000, with modest performance both on land
and the water.
The Quadski is not Gibbs Technologies' first amphibious
vehicle, but is the first to be sold commercially.
The best known venture so far is the larger Aquada, which
was produced by Gibbs Technologies in Britain. The Aquada was a
sports car on land and a water craft that was fast enough for
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson to steer across the English
Channel in record time for an amphibious vehicle in 2004.
But Gibbs Technologies was unable to sell any of the 40
Aquadas the company produced, because the maker of its engine
went out of business, raising support issues, said Neil Jenkins,
chairman of both parent company Gibbs Technologies and Gibbs
Sports Amphibians.
And then there was the web of U.S. regulations, said
Jenkins, which may still keep Gibbs from realizing his dream of
producing a mid-sized amphibious road-legal car. When the Aquada
was presented for approval by U.S. regulators, they did not know
whether to consider it an on-road motor vehicle or a boat.
The solution, said Jenkins, would be to "find a new category
of vehicle" that will allow for meeting both land and marine
regulations.
"In retrospect, the engineering which we thought was going
to be the hardest task of all has paled in significance compared
to the regulatory task."
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)