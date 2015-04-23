WASHINGTON, April 23 An executive of Hitachi
Automotive Systems Ltd has been sentenced to 15 months in prison
for his role in a plan to fix the price of starter motors,
alternators and other auto parts, the Justice Department said on
Thursday.
Takashi Toyokuni, who pleaded guilty in the U.S. District
Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, also agreed to pay a
fine of $20,000, the department said.
The parts were sold to Ford Motor Co, General Motors
LLC, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co Ltd, the department said.
Including Hitachi Automotive, 34 companies have pleaded
guilty or agreed to plead guilty in the Justice Department's
long-running investigation of price-fixing in the auto parts
industry. A total of 52 people have been charged.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)