* New breed of driver views cars as stranded assets
* Smartphone technology key to success of new services
* 5 pct car-sharing could cut U.S. sales by half -study
By Atul Prakash and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 18 The humble smartphone could throw
a spanner in the works of the car sector's post-crisis
turnaround, with the big manufacturers facing a long-term threat
from apps that make it easier and cheaper to share or hire
vehicles than to buy them.
Investor sentiment is on a knife edge. Car sales are back in
recovery mode in most major European markets, yet the fragility
of the turnaround could yet be exposed by another economic
slowdown while investors have flagged the potential danger posed
by web-based services further down the road.
The rise of the likes of car hire app Zipcar and car-pooling
rival BlaBlaCar are expected to present new challenges to
mass-market carmakers such as Ford, GM, Volvo
, Renault and Volkswagen while
presenting fresh opportunities for existing rental networks.
Online taxi business Uber is another seeking a slice of the
market with its UberPop operation, which links private drivers
to passengers, though the U.S. company faces legal challenges in
countries including France and Germany.
Cathie Wood, chief executive of ARK Investment Management,
is among the growing band of investment professionals expecting
a significant behavioural shift among the car-buying public.
"Thanks to web-enabled services like Zipcar, Uber and Lyft,
household vehicles are beginning to feel like the stranded
assets they are: high in cost but utilised on average only 4
percent of the time in a 24-hour day," she said.
The realisation of such by consumers could eventually prove
costly for carmakers. Specialist automotive consulting house
AlixPartners says that every vehicle in a car-sharing network
represents about 32 scrapped decisions to buy.
HEAVY BACKING
ARK Investment Management, meanwhile, says that a rise in
car-sharing to 5 percent of all journeys could almost halve U.S.
auto sales.
At this early stage, the projections remain a little
nebulous and like-for-like comparisons between auto sales and
car-share figures are particularly difficult. But it is clear a
trend is gathering momentum and there appears to be no shortage
of backers keen to tap the austerity zeitgeist.
French billionaire Vincent Bollore unveiled plans to park
3,000 electric cars on London's streets by 2016 as part of a
car-sharing project announced in March. The Bollore group, which
also operates car clubs in the French cities of Lyon and
Bordeaux, said it would invest 100 million pounds ($157 million)
on the UK initiative.
At a global level, the trend has the potential to slow
automakers' annual revenue growth to less than 2.5 percent from
3 percent between 2014 and 2020, according to Yasmina Barin,
analyst at Swiss bank and fund management group SYZ.
The initial outlay for a vehicle and running costs that have
soared for young drivers because of elevated insurance premiums
are another factor in the growth of car-sharing or rental apps.
Uber's latest funding round valued the company at $40
billion, broadly equivalent to the combined market
capitalisation of Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler
and Volvo.
Gary Paulin, head of brokerage firm Aviate Global, said the
trend would also benefit car hire companies such as Avis Budget
Group and Hertz but could be more challenging
for the traditional carmakers.
"The big listed auto makers will need to adapt," he said.
The market's potential has certainly not been lost on Avis,
which runs the Zipcar scheme that says it has more than 870,000
members in various locations around the world and in October
launched operations in Madrid.
Hertz, meanwhile, has expanded its 24/7 car rental service
to Europe and expects the number of vehicles included in the
service to rise to about 500,000 by 2016, from 35,000 today.
ON THE BANDWAGON
Among the manufacturers, some have been quicker to respond
than others.
BMW became the latest entrant in London with this
month's launch of its DriveNow car-sharing service in
partnership with rental firm Sixt. The scheme is
already up and running in the United States, Austria and
Germany.
Volkswagen's Quicar is present in Hanover, while Daimler's
car2go operates in cities including Rome and Berlin,
running 12,500 cars for a million customers.
SYZ analyst Barin believes that carmakers could still cope
with the car-sharing phenomenon because the smaller cars used in
such schemes might have to be replaced quickly and manufacturers
could focus on producing such vehicles.
Yet for all their efforts to limit sales erosion, the
manufacturers are likely to be left competing in a shrinking
overall car market as a new breed of driver emerges.
"I thought about buying a car," 28-year-old London-based PR
executive Claire Rumbellow said, "but decided it would be
cheaper and more practical to use a car-sharing scheme because I
use a car only once a week at most.
($1 = 0.6389 pounds)
(Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Goodman)