* Global automakers face quality control issues
* Counterfeit material led to defective pedals
* Visit to drab workshop of supplier named by automaker
By James Pomfret, Norihiko Shirouzu and Laurence Frost
SHENZHEN, China/PARIS, Feb 11 Aston Martin's
sweeping recall of its high-end sports cars last week raises
larger questions about the risk to global automakers of sourcing
key parts thousands of miles away in China without implementing
adequate quality control measures.
Executives from several major foreign automakers said they
either shun Chinese-owned suppliers or help them establish sound
production processes and train workers to avoid quality
problems.
And some traders in one of China's largest plastics supply
hubs told a Reuters reporter during a recent visit that
counterfeit plastic material of the kind found in an accelerator
pedal supplied to Aston Martin was widespread as manufacturers
face increasing cost pressures.
The China Association of Automotive Manufacturers, which
represents many of the country's vehicle and parts makers,
declined to comment.
The British maker of the exotic sports cars featured in a
string of James Bond spy movies was forced last week to recall
most of the vehicles it has built since 2007. It discovered
Chinese subcontractors were using counterfeit plastic material
in parts supplied to Aston Martin. [ID: nL2N0LA12O]
An spokeswoman for Aston Martin, controlled by Kuwaiti and
private equity investors, said on Feb. 7 that the Chinese
sub-suppliers of accelerator pedal arms are being replaced "as
soon as possible" by a U.K.-based supplier.
The source of Aston Martin's recall "is precisely why we
don't procure much in China", especially from Chinese-owned
component makers, a China-based senior Toyota Motor Co
executive told Reuters. He declined to be named because of the
sensitive nature of the issue.
Toyota, which has extensive manufacturing activities in
China, buys most critical components from China-based units of
Japanese and other global parts producers. In some cases it
brings in materials directly from Japan, the Toyota official
said.
"There is risk in expanding our procurement reach within
China," the official said. "When we do buy from Chinese
suppliers, we do so only after starting small with a simpler
component and taking time to nurture them."
A Toyota spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to comment on issues
related to the Aston Martin recall.
QUALITY CONTROL
One company aggressively expanding purchases of parts from
what it calls "pure Chinese-owned" parts producers is Japan's
Nissan Motor Co, an affiliate of French automaker
Renault SA.
To prevent the kind of issue Aston Martin has faced with
defective accelerator pedals, Nissan routinely sends engineers
into supplier factories to reinforce quality control, its
purchasing executives and engineers in China have told Reuters.
Nissan declined to comment on the Aston Martin recall and
its implications for other carmakers.
Germany's Daimler AG, which holds a minority
stake in Aston Martin and operates several joint ventures with
Renault-Nissan, said it was not affected by the Aston Martin
recall and does not share the British company's Chinese
suppliers of accelerator pedals.
Jaguar Land Rover Ltd in the UK said it had
"never used" Aston Martin's Chinese suppliers. Now owned by
India's Tata Group, JLR was part of Ford Motor Co's
Premier Automotive Group, along with Aston Martin. Ford sold
Aston Martin in 2007 and JLR in 2008.
Even Chinese-owned Covpress, a U.K.-based supplier of pedal
assemblies and other parts to automakers including General
Motors Co, Renault and Jaguar Land Rover, said it avoids
manufacturing in China altogether to "allay fears" about supply
chain security.
"We buy the tooling to make things over there, but that's it
- we don't actually make anything over there," Chief Executive
Officer Kit Halliday told Reuters. "There is no product that we
have in the U.K. that we would consider making in China."
According to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, Aston Martin found that Shenzhen
Kexiang Mould Tool Co Ltd, a southern China-based subcontractor
that moulds the affected accelerator pedal arms, was using
counterfeit DuPont plastic material. The material was
supplied by another southern China-based firm, Synthetic Plastic
Raw Material Co Ltd of Dongguan, according to the documents.
Kexiang was contracted to mould accelerator pedal arms by a
Hong Kong company, Fast Forward Tooling, which in turn was
contracted by a U.K.-based manufacturer, Precision Varionic
International, according to Aston Martin documents filed with
NHTSA.
COUNTERFEIT PROTECTION
Plastics supplier DuPont said it is working with Aston
Martin to help ensure the material used to manufacture the
pedals is genuine DuPont product.
"The best protection that customers and end-users have
against counterfeit products and the potential consequences of
their use in highly engineered systems is to ensure that they
and their supply chains buy only from DuPont and their
authorized distributors," it said in a statement.
A Precision Varionic official, Ursula Aldridge, said PVI had
no comment. Quality management chief John Penman and
manufacturing and purchasing director Roger Osborn did not
respond to requests for comment.
Calls to the listed number for Kexiang's small factory in
Shenzhen went unanswered. People seen inside the factory during
a recent visit by Reuters declined to answer questions.
Zhang Ronghui, a Kexiang factory manager absent from the
site but contacted by Reuters on his mobile phone, said he was
aware of the recall of Aston Martin parts, but denied any direct
involvement with the British carmaker. "We're fine. We don't
make things (for Aston Martin). Another company does it," said
Zhang, who declined a request for a meeting.
Attempts to contact Fast Forward Tooling and Synthetic
Plastic Raw Material weren't successful. A visit to the Hong
Kong address for Fast Forward cited in Aston Martin's document
found it to be that of a small legal and secretarial firm where
the company had registered its business but had no actual
presence.
Aston Martin spokeswoman Sarah Calam said the Chinese
sub-suppliers Fast Forward and Kexiang are being replaced, with
production shifting to the U.K. The automaker will continue
working with Precision Varionic.
In the meantime, she said, both Aston Martin and DuPont have
sent people to China to directly supervise the production of all
pedal arms, including verifying that each bag of DuPont-branded
plastic material is genuine.
As a widely practiced protocol, upper-tier suppliers such as
Precision Varionic have responsibility to verify the quality of
so-called sub-assemblies provided by lower-tier subcontractors,
according to Matteo Fini, senior supply chain consultant with
IHS Automotive in London.
"The more one goes down the chain, the less transparent and
visible the chain becomes," Fini said.
Aston Martin purchasing director Gary Archer told Reuters on
Feb. 7 that "supply chain management is a big challenge for all
car makers", but said the company has a robust quality-control
system to monitor its suppliers.
The carmaker's spokeswoman Calam acknowledged the
complicated nature of managing an extensive automotive supply
chain. "It does become more difficult when you think we have
over 200 tier-one suppliers, and they each have their own
networks of suppliers," she said. "Obviously it gets harder to
control the tier-three and tier-four (suppliers) down the
chain."
SHABBY WORKSHOP
The complicated task facing a smaller automaker -
particularly one with a reputation for iconic design and
high-end performance such as Aston Martin - was on full display
during the recent visit by Reuters to a factory operated by
southern China subcontractor Kexiang.
Kexiang is located in Bao'an, on the outskirts of the
boomtown of Shenzhen, in China's "world factory" industrial belt
in the Pearl River delta that churns out a quarter of China's
exports.
The company operates a small and shabby ground-floor
workshop inside a squat pink-tiled building with dirty windows
and exposed electrical wiring on its outer walls.
The factory compound was accessible through an unmanned
guard post and a free-swinging gate, though a metal grille to
the factory floor was shuttered during China's annual Lunar New
Year holiday. Several people inside the building ignored
requests for access.
Synthetic Plastic Raw Material, the firm that allegedly
provided the counterfeit plastics to Kexiang, couldn't be
immediately located in the sprawling Zhangmutou Plastics
Logistics City in Dongguan, where it is based. A companies
registry search at a Zhangmutou plastics association office
unearthed dozens of firms with a similar name in the factory
town, which is about an hour's drive from the Kexiang workshop.
Plastics distributors in the area said that counterfeit
plastics were available. Three such traders, including Wu
Jiarui, whose small family-run shop supplies high-end foreign
plastics, said some types of fake DuPont plastics could be about
20 to 40 percent cheaper per tonne.
"DuPont is a relatively more expensive brand, but you can
replace it with some other materials," said Wu, one of hundreds
of plastics suppliers, wholesalers and distributors crammed into
a maze of shops in the area, displaying sacks and boxes of
plastic pellets in their storefronts.