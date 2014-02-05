DETROIT Feb 5 Aston Martin is recalling most of
its sports cars built since late 2007 after discovering a
Chinese sub-supplier was using counterfeit plastic material in a
part supplied to the luxury sports carmaker.
Aston Martin, which is owned by Kuwaiti and private equity
investors, is recalling 17,590 cars, including all of its
left-hand-drive models built since November 2007 and all
right-hand-drive models built since May 2012, affecting about 75
percent of all vehicles built in that period, a spokeswoman
said. The Vanquish is not affected.
Aston Martin found that Shenzhen Kexiang Mould Tool Co
Limited, a Chinese subcontractor that molds the affected
accelerator pedal arms, was using counterfeit plastic material
supplied by Synthetic Plastic Raw Material Co Ltd of Dongguan,
according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
The cars are being recalled from model years 2008 through
2014 because the accelerator pedal arm may break, increasing the
risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA documents. This recall
replaces the recall announced last May and expanded in October.
A spokeswoman for Aston Martin said there had been no
reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue and the
financial impact to the automaker was small.