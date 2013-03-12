* New A3 sedan will arrive as a 2015 model
* Audi develops a rival to new Mercedes-Benz CLA
* Starting price of around $30,000 is expected
By Paul Lienert and Andreas Cremer
DETROIT/BERLIN, March 12 Volkswagen AG's
Audi brand next month will unveil its smallest
sedan, a version of the A3 compact, at the Shanghai Auto Show
and will begin selling the car in early 2014 in the United
States and China.
In the United States, the new A3 sedan will debut as a 2015
model and will compete for entry-level premium buyers with the
new Mercedes-Benz CLA, according to a source familiar
with Audi's plans.
The U.S. model is expected be priced from around $30,000,
which is also the target price of the CLA.
Audi has revealed few details of the new A3 sedan ahead of
its Shanghai introduction. But Audi CEO Rupert Stadler referred
to the car on Tuesday at a press briefing in Germany.
Describing the A3 sedan as "a new family member," Stadler
said the car will be "an important derivative which will
stimulate additional growth, especially in China and the U.S."
Chinese press reports have said the A3 sedan will be
assembled locally next year by the FAW-VW joint venture that
builds a variety of Audi models.
The A3 sedan will be based on a version of Volkswagen's MQB
global compact platform, according to a supplier source familiar
with VW's plans. The German automaker is investing nearly $70
billion in the MQB, the basic architecture for millions of its
current and future small cars, including the A3 and the VW Golf,
according to investment bank Morgan Stanley.
Speaking at a press event at Audi headquarters in
Ingolstadt, Germany, Stadler said the A3 "has been a driver of
our growth." Since the car's launch in the mid-1990s, Audi has
built nearly 3 million copies, he said.
Audi first unveiled the A3 sedan as a concept at the 2011
Geneva Auto Show. It will provide U.S. journalists with a
preview of the production model in two weeks, just ahead of the
New York International Auto Show. But the actual car will not be
shown to the public until its debut in Shanghai in mid-April,
the company said.
Audi of America now sells only the A3 five-door hatchback,
with prices starting at $28,165 for the 2013 model. The 2015 A3
sedan is expected to be slotted below the A4, which is priced
from $33,395.
The A3 has not been a big seller for Audi in the U.S.
market. Last year, A3 sales totaled only 7,205, compared with
35,415 for the larger, more expensive A4 and its performance
derivative, the S4.
An Audi of America spokesman on Tuesday declined to comment
on press reports in China and Europe that the A3 sedan will be
offered with both gasoline and diesel engines and eventually
will come in a hybrid variant.