FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Hacker attacks or faulty
software could shift the burden of legal and regulatory
liability toward makers of self-driving cars and away from
customers, experts say, forcing regulators and insurers to
develop new models.
Autonomous cars have the potential to reduce the rate of
traffic accidents as sensors and software give a car faster and
better reflexes to prevent a collision. However, a greater level
of automation increases the need for cyber security and
sophisticated software, experts said.
"Although accident rates will theoretically fall, new risks
will come with autonomous vehicles," said Domenico Savarese,
Group head of Proposition Development and Telematics at Zurich
Insurance.
"What should be done in the case of a faulty software
algorithm? Should manufacturers be required to monitor vehicles
post-sale in the case of a malfunction or a hacker attack?"
Savarese asked.
While established models for assigning liability - such as
holding the owner responsible for what the car does - will still
be relevant, the onus may shift toward manufacturers.
Greater automation may also change consumer behaviour and
affect insurance costs if drivers become less vigilant and less
practised in their ability to avert an accident.
"Could a manufacturer become liable if a distracted driver
causes an accident while relying on autopilot? It's too early to
tell," Savarese said, adding that increased liability would
unlikely deter carmakers since customers were demanding more
self-driving functions.
Software and connected cars are creating new opportunities
for insurance companies to customise policies to clients.
"You could pay for how much you drive, or get a lower
premium based on how well you drive," Savarese said, adding that
these policies will only be made possible if the client allows
the insurer to monitor them.
Without driver consent, the insurer will have no right to
spy on the driver, not even for exceeding the speed limit.
"We do not want to be big brother, or big puppeteer,"
Savarese said.
If customers buy in to the idea of lower premiums in
exchange for higher monitoring, they can opt to have some sort
of black box device installed in their car or via their
smartphone.
It will take until 2025 for fully autonomous cars to emerge,
Boston Consulting Group senior partner Nikolaus Lang said,
adding that carmakers will have to pave the way for winning over
regulators by showing they have invested to make their cars less
vulnerable to hacker attacks.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)