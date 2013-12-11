By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Dec 10 Until two years ago, Mary Barra,
the incoming CEO of General Motors Co, was little known
outside the automaker. But her rapid rise inside the company,
including a 2011 promotion to senior vice president, was
signaled more than a decade ago.
Barra, a 33-year GM veteran who turns 52 on Christmas Eve,
was marked for future success in the company's "Progression and
Succession" reviews, annual surveys designed to identify young
high-potential employees, former GM executives said.
"She was always at the top of that list" in the late 1990s,
said Don Hackworth, who retired as head of GM's North American
Car Group in 2001.
Barra's early identification as a "high-pot" executive led
to a job in the corporate suite, as Vice Chairman Harry Pearce's
assistant, when she was still in her 30s.
"It was a great opportunity to get an overview of how the
corporation works," said Michael Losh, GM's former chief
financial officer.
Barra's long tenure at GM - the Michigan native started as
an 18-year-old engineering intern at Pontiac, where her father
was a die maker for nearly four decades - might have raised
suspicions that she was too much a part of the old regime, which
was forced to seek bankruptcy protection and a U.S. government
bailout in 2009.
But "she wasn't part of the established order that destroyed
the company," said a Wall Street investment banker who has
worked with GM for decades. "She's the best of the 'old GM' and
she's a pretty modern thinker in terms of how to compete in
today's world."
Former GM executive Lynn Myers, one of the first women in
Detroit to run a car division before her 2004 retirement, said:
"This is not business as usual at GM. It's not like the past.
Mary is not afraid to shake the bushes."
Executives cite Barra's "radical" restructuring over the
past two years of GM's sprawling and often dysfunctional global
product development organization.
"She does what she thinks is necessary to take action if
something needs fixing," said Gary Cowger, GM's former group
vice president who retired in 2010.
Barra, the mother of a teenage son and daughter, is
described by those who know her as approachable, unflappable and
inclusive.
"She can be under huge pressure and she just never loses her
calmness," said a person close to Barra. "She thinks things
through. When she speaks, I listen."
Neil De Koker, another former GM executive who sits with
Barra on the board of Kettering University, said: "She has great
people skills. She is easy to talk to and is an attentive
listener.
"When she talks to students, you can tell she's a mom. And
that's not the way you normally would describe the CEO of one of
the world's largest manufacturing companies."
The person close to Barra described how she deftly handled
the complicated and potentially traumatic overhaul of GM's
engineering and development groups.
"You know how sometimes people come in and change things and
bodies are left in the wake? That's not Mary. She might fire
somebody (and) they'd be hugging her and thanking her.
"She talks a lot about how important winning the hearts and
minds of employees is. I see her as a very motivational leader."
The issue of Barra's gender, she is the first woman CEO in a
century-old industry that has been dominated by men, is
mentioned frequently, but usually dismissed as the deciding
factor in her promotion to GM's top job.
"These 'firsts' of women CEOs are no longer newsworthy,"
said Bonnie Baha, portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital. "The
focus should be on her qualifications, which appear to be
uniquely suited to running GM."
Steven Rattner, the former head of President Barack Obama's
task force who helped steer GM's 2009 bailout, said: "I have
absolutely no doubt they picked (Barra) because she was the best
person ... This company has been through so much that the idea
that they would just do something to make history is
unimaginable."