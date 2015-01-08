By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Jan 8 Fully automated driverless cars
could make up nearly 10 percent of global vehicle sales, or
about 12 million cars a year, by 2035, the Boston Consulting
Group said on Thursday.
BCG said 44 percent of U.S. drivers it surveyed would
consider buying a fully autonomous vehicle within the next 10
years, and that 20 percent would be willing to pay an extra
$5,000 or more for the advanced technology required to operate
such a vehicle.
"This will be as radical a change as the auto industry has
seen in 100 years," said Thomas Dauner, head of BCG's global
automotive practice.
Vehicle manufacturers, including General Motors Co,
Volkswagen AG's Audi and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz, already are working on semi-automated systems
that will still require some human involvement.
The first such systems, which will automatically control
steering, braking and throttle in certain situations, are being
phased in this year and next. They will appear initially in such
premium cars as the 2016 Cadillac CT6 and the 2017 Audi A8.
But it will be a long, slow ramp-up from semi-automated
systems to fully self-driving cars, according to the vehicle
manufacturers, many of which expect that the first truly
autonomous cars will not reach the market until 2025.
Enhanced safety is one of the key factors attracting
consumers to automated cars, BCG said, but also the ability to
perform tasks other than driving while in the car. Lower
insurance and fuel costs also were cited.
Manufacturers and suppliers are rapidly rolling out new
hardware designed to speed adaptation of self-driving systems.
At this week's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas,
Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW showed vehicles with
various autonomous capabilities.
Daimler's chief executive, Dieter Zetsche, and Audi's chief
technology officer, Ulrich Hackenberg, said they expect various
autonomous systems to be rolled out in stages over the next five
to 10 years.
As part of its study, BCG said it expected so-called
autopilot systems that assist with parking and negotiating
traffic jams to begin appearing in two years, followed in 2018
by a highway autopilot system with automated lane-changing
capability.
Farther down the road, fully driverless vehicles, including
"robo-taxis," could prompt a dramatic shift in urban driving,
with more car sharing helping to reduce traffic density,
pollution and fuel consumption.
Twenty years from now, "people will not own cars in large
cities," thanks to widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles,
said BCG's Xavier Mosquet.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Leslie Adler)