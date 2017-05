A BMW emblem is pictured at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

FRANKFURT BMW (BMWG.DE) is open to building cars for other companies such as Google (GOOGL.O) or Apple (AAPL.O), the automaker's production chief said on Wednesday.

"We live in a world of partnerships," Oliver Zipse said in response to a question about whether BMW could imagine building a car for a software or computer company such as Apple.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)