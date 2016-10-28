DETROIT Oct 28 BMW will recall about
136,000 vehicles registered in the United States for a fuel pump
problem that could cause stalling, according to a filing with
U.S. safety regulators.
BMW told regulators that no injuries have been reported from
the issue. Since 2014, the German-based company has conducted
safety recall campaigns in China, Japan and South Korea for the
same issue, according to a filing posted on Friday by the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
