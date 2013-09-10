DETROIT, Sept 10 U.S. safety regulators are
investigating braking problems in BMW 328i cars from
model year 2013 after receiving four consumer complaints.
The preliminary evaluation was opened after the complaints
alleged difficulty in braking the car and increased stopping
distance, according to documents filed with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration. It estimated the number of BMW
cars in the probe at 90,000.
BMW officials could not immediately be reached to comment,
but according to NHTSA documents, there were no reports of
accidents or injuries.
Three of the complaints indicate that the dealer in each
case diagnosed the problem with the vacuum pump, according to
the NHTSA.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
may lead to a recall if regulators determine that a safety issue
needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.