DETROIT, Sept 20 German automaker Bayerische
Motoren Werke AG is recalling 140,000 5 Series sedans
in North America to address potentially faulty rear lights.
Some 134,100 vehicles will be recalled in the United States
and another 5,800 in Canada, a spokesman at BMW's Munich-based
headquarters told Reuters on Friday.
BMW is recalling some 528i, 535i, 550i and M5 cars from
model years 2008 through 2010 because of problems with the tail
light electrical contact points, according to documents filed
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That in turn could result in an intermittent or permanent loss
of one or more of the lights' functions.
BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries
related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.
BMW dealers will replace the rear lamp bulb carriers free of
charge. The recall is expected to begin in October, according to
the NHTSA documents.