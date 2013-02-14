BRIEF-International Shipholding to emerge from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
DETROIT Feb 14 Merger and acquisitions activity remains high in the auto industry, but it has become more difficult to finalize deals in the tougher economic environment, the chief financial officer of auto parts supplier BorgWarner Inc said on Thursday.
Still, deal-making is the company's top priority and M&A business is "extremely active," Chief Financial Officer Ron Hundzinski said during a conference call with analysts.
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
* Ayubowan capital enters into mineral exploration and option agreements to acquire additional silver rich carbonate replacement concessions in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: