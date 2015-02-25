DETROIT Feb 25 Connecting a mobile phone and
giving voice commands are still causing drivers problems, but
new technology features will be highly desirable to buyers when
they make their next new vehicle purchase, according to a study
of auto dependability released on Wednesday.
Looks and exterior design are still the top reasons why
people avoid buying a certain model, J.D. Power said. But if a
car, truck of SUV does not have the latest technology, 15
percent said they would not buy it, up from only 4 percent last
year.
The annual J.D. Power study is one of several that taken
together show that certain brands -- Lexus, Toyota and of late,
General Motors' Buick and Chevrolet brands -- are getting
consistently high marks, while others consistently struggle to
get above average despite quality control efforts
Lexus, the luxury brand from Toyota Motor Corp,
scored the highest for the fourth straight year in the J.D.
Power study.
On Tuesday, the influential Consumer Reports magazine rated
Lexus the best brand in the U.S. market for the third straight
year.
In both studies, General Motors Co's Buick made big
moves upward, finishing second in the J.D. Power survey and
becoming the first U.S. brand to be in the top 10 of the
Consumer Reports brand report card.
Joining Buick in the top 10 in J.D. Power study were GM's
Cadillac at fourth, with Chevrolet and GMC tied for 10th. There
were 31 brands ranked.
"GM has improved relative to the industry average for seven
straight years." said Dave Sargent, vice president of Global
Automotive Research at J.D. Power.
He said Buick still has a "relatively older owner profile"
of buyers who look after their cars and are more apt to go to
dealers, where they can be helped with adapting to new
technologies.
Ford Motor Co has been more aggressive introducing
technologies such as voice controls, and its namesake brand fell
to 25th from 17th last year and 13th in 2013. Ford says its
newer systems are easier to use.
The Toyota brand, Honda and Volkswagen AG's
Porsche rounded out the top half-dozen brands.
Two consistently low-scoring brands were at the bottom of
the J.D. Power study. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles'
Fiat finished last while next-to-last was Land Rover,
owned by Tata Motors of India.
