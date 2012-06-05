* Dealer group sees car, light truck sales at 13,500 per day
* Daily sales averaged 12,500 in May, below 13,000 this year
* Fenabrave dealer association confirms weak May recovery
* Fiat holds on to top sales spot, GM surges to No.2
SAO PAULO, June 5 Car dealers in Brazil expect
sales in June to pick up to the fastest pace of the year, an
industry group said on Tuesday, building on a weak May recovery
as the local auto industry tries to clear out the highest
inventories in nearly four years.
Sales of cars and light trucks this month should accelerate
to 13,500 per day from around 12,500 in May, dealership group
Fenabrave told reporters in Sao Paulo. That would represent the
highest daily demand registered this year.
Daily sales volumes have sagged below 13,000 in 2012, down 5
to 10 percent from a year earlier as Brazilians rebalance record
household debt levels and banks tighten lending standards in the
face of rising consumer defaults.
The outlook may provide some relief for struggling local
carmakers, which began idling production lines and laying off
workers after stagnant exports and weak local demand pushed
inventories in April to their highest since November 2008.
The government has responded with repeated rounds of tax
incentives and trade protection for local auto factories, along
with lower interest rates to bolster demand, which has shown few
signs of a sustained recovery this year.
Fenabrave said vehicle sales including trucks and buses rose
11.5 percent in May from April to about 287,600 units, due
principally to additional working days in the month. Daily sales
volumes were little changed from April's three-month low.
Car and light truck sales alone grew 12.1 percent in May to
about 274,500, Fenabrave said, confirming preliminary data from
an industry source on Friday.
Brazil's middle class has swelled by 30 million in the past
decade, making it a key market for automakers with local
factories, including Fiat SpA, General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG.
But lagging investment in roads has lead to gargantuan
traffic jams in the biggest Brazilian cities and the country's
three-year credit boom is beginning to flag, raising alarms in
the auto industry and President Dilma Rousseff's government.
Fiat held on to the top spot in Brazil's consumer auto
market in May, as sales rose 11 percent from April to 59,484
vehicles. GM surged into second place with sales of 54,780 cars
and light trucks, a 32 percent increase over the previous month.
Volkswagen slipped to third with 54,337 consumer vehicles
sold in May, a 7 percent increase over April, while Ford sales
edged up less than 1 percent to 24,269 cars and light trucks.