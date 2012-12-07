SAO PAULO Dec 7 Automobile production in Brazil fell 5.3 percent and sales fell 8.7 percent in November from October, the national automakers' association said on Friday.

Automakers in Brazil produced about 301,700 new cars, trucks and buses last month, while sales totaled some 311,800 vehicles, according to industry group Anfavea. Auto output had grown 12.8 percent and sales rose 18.6 percent in the previous month.

Brazil is the world's fourth biggest car market, with 70 percent of new cars coming from Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)