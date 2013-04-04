SAO PAULO, April 4 Automobile production in Brazil rose 39.2 percent and sales climbed 20.8 percent in March from February, the national automakers' association said on Thursday.

Production in the month rose 3.4 percent from March 2012, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output had fallen 18 percent and sales dropped 25 percent in February.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)