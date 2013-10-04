SAO PAULO Oct 4 Automobile production in Brazil dropped 2.5 percent and sales fell 5.9 percent in September from August, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Friday.

Auto output had risen 9.0 percent and sales had slipped 3.8 percent in the previous month, according to previously reported data.

Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)