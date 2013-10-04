SAO PAULO Oct 4 Automobile production in Brazil
dropped 2.5 percent and sales fell 5.9 percent
in September from August, the national automakers'
association Anfavea said on Friday.
Auto output had risen 9.0 percent and sales had slipped 3.8
percent in the previous month, according to previously reported
data.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)