SAO PAULO Dec 5 Automobile production in Brazil
fell 10.7 percent and sales fell 8.3 percent
in November from October, the national automakers'
association said on Thursday.
Automakers in Brazil produced some 289,600 new cars and
trucks last month, while sales totaled about 302,900 vehicles,
according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto
output slipped 2.5 percent and sales expanded 6.6 percent in the
prior month.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers,
including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford
Motor Co.
