SAO PAULO Aug 1 The pace of new vehicle sales
in Brazil slipped in July, a market source with access to
registration data said on Thursday, suggesting weaker consumer
confidence has begun to catch up with the world's fourth-biggest
auto market.
Car, truck and bus registrations fell below 15,000 per day
last month for the first time since March. Total sales grew 7
percent from June to 342,300 vehicles due to three additional
work days in the month. Auto sales fell 6 percent from July
2012.
President Dilma Rousseff's pledge to extend tax breaks for
locally made cars through the end of the year has kept the auto
industry on track for record sales and output, although sluggish
economic growth is rattling other sectors.
A measure of consumer confidence tracked by think-tank
Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) fell in July to its lowest level
in more than four years as high inflation eroded purchasing
power.
In the first seven months of the year, dealerships sold 2.14
million new vehicles, up 2.9 percent from the same period of
2012. National carmaker association Anfavea forecast sales to
grow between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent this year to a new
high.
Dealership group Fenabrave is scheduled to report official
July sales figures on Friday.
More than 70 percent of sales in Brazil's car market are
concentrated among Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG, and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.