* Auto sales slowest in four months as weak economy weighs
* GM passes VW to take second place in cooling market
SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazilian car dealerships on
Friday cut their forecast for new vehicle sales this year after
the pace of registrations fell in July to its lowest level in
four months.
Sales of new cars, trucks and buses are likely to grow 1.53
percent in 2013, national dealership group Fenabrave said, down
from its prior forecast of 2.95 percent.
The outlook confirmed that disappointing economic growth,
fading consumer confidence and rising borrowing costs are
dampening demand in the world's fourth-largest auto market.
Sales declined 6 percent in July from a year earlier to
about 342,300 vehicles, Fenabrave said. Dealerships sold less
than 15,000 vehicles per day in July for the first time since
March.
Still, the industry expects to set a new annual sales record
after President Dilma Rousseff extended tax breaks on locally
made cars through the end of the year.
Brazilians bought 2.14 million new vehicles in the first
seven months of 2013, up 2.9 percent from the same period of
2012.
Several of the world's biggest car makers have invested
heavily in Brazilian factories, including Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG, and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Those four automaker account for more than 70 percent of
sales in Brazil's car market.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in July, with 67,170 new registrations, or 21 percent of the
market. GM passed VW to take second place, selling 61,630
passenger vehicles, compared with the German automaker's 56,786
cars and light trucks. Ford sold 33,062 vehicles.