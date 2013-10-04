* Fiat remains top auto seller in Brazil, VW follows
SAO PAULO Oct 4 Brazil's car output and sales
dropped in September from August, adding to signs of economic
weakness in the third quarter after a surprisingly good start to
the year.
Automobile production in Brazil dropped 2.5 percent
and sales fell 5.9 percent in
September from August, the national automakers' association
Anfavea said on Friday.
Part of the drop was due to the lower number of business
days in September compared to August, according to data from the
national car dealers association earlier this month.
Auto output had risen 9.0 percent and sales had slipped 3.8
percent in the prior month, according to previously reported
data.
Brazil's economy accelerated in the first half of this year,
thanks in part to tax breaks and state-subsidized loans offered
by President Dilma Rousseff. Recent data suggests a sharp
slowdown in the third quarter, though.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market, with
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co
selling more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in September, with about 63,000 new registrations. VW stayed in
front of GM, selling some 57,000 passenger vehicles compared
with the American automaker's roughly 51,000 cars and light
trucks. Ford sold about 28,000 vehicles.
French car maker Renault SA kept its lead over
Hyundai Motor Co with about 21,000 new registrations
compared with its South Korean rival's roughly 17,000 sales.