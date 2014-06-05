(Adds industry background, policy context, sales by brand)
SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazil's auto industry
remained stagnant in May, with production and sales well below
levels in the same month a year earlier, as weak demand, high
inventories and fading government stimulus took a toll.
Automobile production edged up 1.9 percent and
sales were flat in May from April, the national
automakers' association said on Thursday. Compared to May 2013,
auto output slid 18.0 percent and sales dropped 7.2 percent.
Global carmakers, whose local factories account for a fifth
of Brazil's industrial output, have been furloughing workers and
offering buyouts as they struggle with excess capacity and
plunging consumer confidence. Employment in the industry is down
2.8 percent from a year earlier.
Although President Dilma Rousseff has worked to keep
unemployment down ahead of her reelection campaign this year,
the government has little room to continue offering the fiscal
stimulus that saved the industry from past crises.
Auto production through May of this year has fallen 13.3
percent compared to the first five months of 2013, and
accumulated sales so far this year are down 7.2 percent.
Government officials have dropped planned measures to boost
auto loans, a source told Reuters on Wednesday. Finance Minister
Guido Mantega said carmakers cannot count on more government
help.
"The industry has to walk on its own legs," Mantega told
journalists on Wednesday, adding that Brazil will continue
restoring an industrial tax it first cut early in 2012 to
jumpstart the economy.
Despite waves of costly stimulus, Brazil's economy has grown
just 2 percent on average since Rousseff took office in 2011.
Protectionist industrial policies have forced carmakers to
invest more in local factories and excess capacity has begun to
hurt profitability.
Brazil is the world's fourth-largest auto market and a key
base of operations for automakers including Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Automakers in Brazil produced 282,500 new cars and trucks
last month, while sales totaled 293,400 vehicles, according to
data released by industry group Anfavea.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in May, with about 55,900 new registrations. VW took second
place from GM, selling some 50,100 passenger vehicles compared
to about 48,900 cars and light trucks sold by its U.S. rival.
Ford sold nearly 24,400 vehicles.
