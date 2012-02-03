* Brazil looking to expand or exit tariff-free trade deal

* Auto trade has turned in Mexico's favor in recent years

BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil wants to renegotiate or end a long-standing deal with Mexico that keeps their automotive trade tariff-free, Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel said on Friday, as Latin America's largest economy steps up protection of its manufacturing jobs.

Brazil wants Mexico to take more of its buses and trucks, which means new terms have to be added to their agreement, Pimentel said. Mexico is the third-largest source of imported cars in Brazil, outpacing Brazilian auto exports to Mexico.

"We're considering the use of an exit clause, not breaking the agreement," Pimentel told journalists in Brasilia.

Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff agreed during a telephone call on Friday to reopen negotiations on the deal to "improve the balance," Pimentel said.

Brazil's strong currency, rising labor costs and high taxes have eroded the competitiveness of its manufacturers, contributing to nearly flat growth in the country's industrial sector in 2011.

Rousseff reacted in May to idling production lines at Brazil's car plants with measures designed to slow imports of cars from Argentina and other countries. In September Brazil announced a tax hike on some imported cars.

Brazil's automakers association Anfavea reinforced the importance of the Mexico trade deal in talks with the Brazilian government, association president Cledorvino Belini said.

Brazil is a vital market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat, Germany's Volkswagen and U.S.-based General Motors and Ford Motor Co. All have invested heavily in Brazilian factories, but many of these carmakers ship vehicles made in Mexico to Brazil to diversify their offerings.