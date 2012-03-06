* Auto output up 2.9 pct in Feb vs Jan; sales down 7 pct
* Early carnival weighs on industry compared to year ago
* Government moving to protect auto jobs from imports
By Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 6 Automobile production
in Brazil edged up in February while sales extended a seasonal
slump as early carnival celebrations slowed the industry's
recovery.
Vehicle output grew 2.9 percent while sales
fell 7 percent in February from January, the
national automakers' association said on Tuesday.
Automakers in Brazil produced 217,800 new cars and trucks
last month, while sales totaled 249,500 vehicles, according to
data released by industry group Anfavea. Auto output tumbled
19.2 percent and sales fell 23 percent in the previous month as
part of a seasonal ebb in the industry.
President Dilma Rousseff's government moved aggressively to
protect the Brazil auto industry after a sharp consumer slowdown
and a strengthening currency hurt manufacturers last year.
Brazil hiked taxes on foreign cars and threatened to end a trade
deal with Mexico after imports surged 30 percent last year,
eroding market share for locally made vehicles.
Brazil's auto output in February was 26 percent lower than a
year earlier and sales were down 9 percent, as carnival
celebrations came a month earlier. February had two fewer
business days this year compared with 2011, when the carnival
holiday fell in March.
A fast-growing middle class has made Brazil a key market for
the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat regained the top spot in Brazil's auto market in
February, selling 55,426 vehicles, a 6.8 percent increase from
January. Volkswagen was second, with sales of 50,630 cars and
light trucks, down 1.9 percent from the previous month.
GM sold 38,740 vehicles in February, a 26.7 percent drop
from January, while Ford sales edged up 1.2 percent to 22,462
cars and light trucks.