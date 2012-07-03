* Auto dealer group cuts forecast despite June surge * Sees 2012 sales down 0.4 pct vs. prior 3.5 pct growth * Follows average double-digit growth for eight years SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazilian car dealerships now expect the national market to shrink in 2012 for the first time in nearly a decade after rising defaults and tighter lending weighed on sales. Dealership group Fenabrave cut its annual forecast on Tuesday to a 0.4 percent drop in sales of cars and light trucks this year, compared to a prior forecast of 3.5 percent growth. Car sales in Brazil last contracted in 2003 and have averaged double-digit growth since then, as millions of new middle-class Brazilians gained access to credit and helped turn the country into the world's fourth-biggest car market. Brazil is now a key market for several of the world's biggest automakers, which have local factories, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. But as Brazil's once-booming economy sputters, household debt levels and loan defaults have continued to climb, turning banks more cautious on new car loans and shrinking credit available to buyers this year. STRONGEST JUNE EVER President Dilma Rousseff's government has responded with a string of tax breaks and lending incentives for the local auto industry. At the end of May, the government cut an industrial tax on some vehicles and freed up bank deposit requirements in exchange for sweetened terms for auto loans. As a result sales surged to the strongest June ever, Fenabrave said, but one strong month was not enough to revert gathering pessimism in the industry. Sales of new cars, trucks and buses rose 22.9 percent from May to about 353,200 vehicles in June, Fenabrave said. Sales in the first half of the year totaled 1.72 million, down 1.2 percent from the same period of 2011. Fiat held on to the top spot in Brazil's consumer auto market in June, as sales rose 22 percent from May to 75,247 cars and light trucks. Volkswagen regained second place with 71,508 vehicles, a 21 percent increase from the prior month. GM slipped to third with 57,584 consumer vehicles sold in June, a 17 percent increase over May, while Ford sales advanced 10 percent to 33,723 cars and light trucks.