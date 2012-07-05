* Production slips 2.9 pct from May, 7 pct from year ago
* Sales up 22.9 pct m/m, highest daily volumes since Nov
* Tax breaks spur demand, but car makers still cautious
* Automakers' group holds forecasts to gauge through August
By Alberto Alerigi and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 5 Automobile production in
Brazil slipped in June, despite a sharp jump in sales due to tax
breaks, as car makers drew down inventories and remained
cautious about restarting idle production lines.
Auto output dipped 2.6 percent while sales
jumped 22.9 percent in June from May, automakers
association Anfavea said on Thursday.
Anfavea President Cledorvino Belini said the group was
maintaining its outlook for mild sales and production growth
this year, despite a disappointing start to 2012.
In the first half of the year, production of new cars,
trucks and buses fell more than 9 percent from a year earlier,
as rising loan defaults and tighter lending choked demand in the
Brazilian market that was booming just a year ago.
"I think upcoming numbers will be good, but we prefer not to
revise the forecast yet," Belini told reporters. "We want to see
how things go through the end of August."
Dealership group Fenabrave cut its forecast on Tuesday to a
0.5 percent drop in car, truck and bus sales this year, from an
earlier outlook for 3.5 percent growth. If sales drop in 2012
from last year, it would be the first annual contraction in the
Brazilian market since 2003.
Policymakers have responded with a battery of measures to
bolster the industry, from renegotiating a trade accord with
Mexico to spurring new auto loans and slashing industrial taxes
in May.
The latest tax break unleashed a wave of pent-up demand in
June, driving sales to about 353,200 new vehicles, up 35 percent
from a year earlier. Daily sales volumes averaged more than
17,500 units in June after stagnating below 14,000 per workday
since the start of the year, according to Reuters calculations.
Still, output from Brazil's car factories continued to lag a
year earlier. The industry produced a little more than 13,500
vehicles per day in June, averaging less than 12,500 per day in
the first half of the year. Daily output in the first half of
2011 averaged nearly 13,700 vehicles.
OUTPUT, PAYROLLS SHRINKING
Automakers have been wary about ramping up production since
stocks in the industry climbed in April to their highest level
since the global financial crisis of 2008.
Manufacturers' defensive stance has led to a string of
payroll cuts as factories adjust to plunging expectations for
economic growth, from a robust 7.5 percent in 2010 to an
estimated 2 percent this year.
Volvo was the latest automaker to announce job
cuts this year, laying off workers at a truck factory on
Wednesday. Mercedes-Benz announced it would cut 1,500
workers in May.
The metalworkers union at a General Motors plant in
Sao Jose dos Campos staged a demonstration outside the factory
on Thursday to protest what they called the "imminent" closing
of an assembly line employing 1,500 workers there.
Voluntary buyout offers at the factory have been accepted by
356 workers since early June, according to union officials.
GM confirmed the buyout offers, but has not publicly
committed to plans for the assembly line making Meriva, Zafira,
Corsa and Classic passenger cars.
"It depends what the market does," GM's senior vice
president in Brazil, Marcos Munhoz, told Reuters in an interview
this week. "If people stop buying those models, we have a
problem."