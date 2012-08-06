* Production up 8.8 pct from June, down 3.1 pct yr/yr
* Sales continue surge on government incentives
* Output recovers slowly as tax breaks set to expire
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Automobile production in Brazil
extended a gradual recovery in July as government tax breaks
boosted sales, but factories continued to lag last year's
output, keeping the spotlight on spare capacity.
Vehicle output rose 8.8 percent and sales
gained 3.1 percent in July from June, the national
automakers' association Anfavea said on Monday.
Automakers in Brazil produced 297,800 new cars, trucks and
buses last month, due in part to two additional working days
compared to June. Output fell 3.1 percent in July from a year
earlier and accumulated production in the year was down 8.3
percent compared to the first seven months of 2011.
Brazil's assembly lines are picking up gingerly despite
record sales in July, following tax breaks that the government
unveiled in May to offset an economic slowdown and protect jobs
in the auto industry.
Vehicle sales totaled 364,200 last month, up 18.9 percent
from a year earlier, Anfavea said, confirming robust sales data
reported by dealerships last week. Sales in the year to date
rose 1.8 percent from the first seven months of 2011, expanding
from last year for the first time in 2012.
The industry is maintaining its forecast for output to rise
2 percent this year, while sales grow between 4 and 5 percent
from 2011, Anfavea president Cledorvino Belini said on Monday.
"We're confident we can get to 4 percent (sales) growth. The
economy is going to heat up in the second half," said Belini.
But manufacturers have been reticent to ramp up production
as the government's emergency incentives are set to expire at
the end of August.
French automaker Renault's top executive in
Brazil, Olivier Murguet, said last week that his company is
bracing for the return of normal tax rates next month.
"Without an extension, obviously the market is going to have
a small hangover," he said. "But on the other hand, the market
can't live by temporary measures."
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers,
with most local production coming from Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat held first place in the Brazilian market, selling
84,130 cars and light trucks in July, up 12 percent from the
month before. Volkswagen was second with 78,731 vehicles, rising
10 percent from June.
GM sold 59,257 cars and light trucks in July, up 3 percent
from the month before, while Ford's sales fell 12 percent from
June to 29,664 vehicles.