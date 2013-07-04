* Industry group affirms outlook for up to 4.5 pct growth
* June car and truck production keeps up record pace
SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazil's auto industry
finished the first half of 2013 on pace for record production,
as rebounding exports and a stable outlook for lower taxes
offset concerns about tighter credit.
Automobile production averaged about 16,000 vehicles per day
in June for the fourth straight month, helping to lift output 19
percent in the past six months compared to the start of 2012.
Production eased 7.8 percent in June from May,
which had one additional working day.
Brazilian car and truck output this year is likely to rise
3.5 percent to 4.5 percent from last year, according to industry
group Anfavea, reaffirming prior forecasts.
Auto production in Brazil slipped in 2012 for the first time
in a decade, breaking a string of rising record output as
concerns about expiring tax breaks weighed on the industry.
Since President Dilma Rousseff decided in March to extend
the tax breaks on locally made vehicles through the end of the
year, automakers have been working at a record pace. The surge
has underscored the advantages of a stable outlook compared to
ad hoc extensions that kept the industry guessing last year.
The greatest risk to car makers now is tumbling consumer
confidence in Latin America's largest economy, as rising
inflation and borrowing costs weigh on demand.
Year-on-year growth is also likely to slow in the second
half of the year, as the onset of tax breaks in mid-2012 raises
the industry's base of comparison.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest car market, with more
than 70 percent of sales concentrated among Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG, and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Automakers in Brazil produced about 320,800 new cars, trucks
and buses last month, according to Anfavea. Sales in June
totaled around 318,600 vehicles, up 0.8 percent from May.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in June, with about 63,800 new registrations, or 21 percent of
the market. VW extended its lead over GM, selling some 58,700
passenger vehicles compared with the U.S. automaker's roughly
55,500 cars and light trucks. Ford sold about 28,700 vehicles.
French car maker Renault SA regained the No. 5
sales rank, passing Hyundai Motor Co with about
20,000 new registrations compared with the South Korean rival's
roughly 15,900 sales.