By Alberto Alerigi and Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Brazil's auto industry stepped
up production in August and raised its 2013 production outlook
as exports surged to their strongest since at least 2010.
Automobile output in Brazil rose 9.0 percent in
August from July, national automakers association Anfavea said
on Thursday. Anfavea now expects production to grow 11.9 percent
this year, sharply up from a prior outlook for 4.5 percent
growth.
A 22 percent surge in August vehicle exports kept factories
busy, boosted by the hottest U.S. auto market in nearly six
years. Foreign demand offset stagnant sales in Brazil, where new
registrations slipped 3.8 percent, according to
Anfavea.
Brazil's exports have become more competitive as a result of
a weaker currency, which makes locally made goods cheaper in
dollars. Brazil's real has slipped about 12 percent
against the dollar this year, the fourth-biggest slide among the
world's 36 most-traded currencies.
Demand overseas is making up for a dimming outlook in
Brazil, where plunging consumer confidence and rising interest
rates are threatening to erode auto sales for the first time in
a decade. New registrations through August this year have
slipped 1.2 percent from the first eight months of 2012.
Automakers trimmed their outlook for growth in sales in
Brazil this year to between 1 and 2 percent from a prior
forecast of 3.5 to 4.5 percent, Anfavea said.
The Brazilian auto market has expanded every year since
2013, making it the world's fourth largest, but the industry has
relied on tax breaks and state-subsidized loans to keep up the
pace of sales since last year.
Italy's Fiat SpA, Volkswagen AG of
Germany and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor
Co sell more than 70 percent of new cars in the market.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in August, with about 66,000 new registrations. GM stayed in
front of VW, selling some 58,500 passenger vehicles compared
with the German automaker's roughly 56,500 cars and light
trucks. Ford sold about 31,500 vehicles.
French car maker Renault SA extended its lead over
Hyundai Motor Co with about 22,000 new
registrations compared with the South Korean rival's roughly
16,500 sales.