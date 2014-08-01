SAO PAULO Aug 1 Automobile sales in Brazil fell
14 percent in July from a year earlier, a source with access to
industry data said on Friday, deepening a slump this year as
rising interest rates, weak consumer confidence and World Cup
holidays weighed on demand.
Brazilians registered 294,800 new car, truck and buses in
the month, said the source, who asked not to be named because
the data had not been officially released. Sales have fallen 9
percent in the first seven months of the year from the same
period of 2013, according to the industry data.
Compared to June, the data showed sales last month picked up
12 percent due to an extra two working days and fewer World Cup
matches, which brought host cities to a standstill on game days
during the month-long tournament.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest auto market and a major
base of operations for Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by James Dalgleish)