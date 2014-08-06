(Adds sales by brand, employment figures, context)
SAO PAULO Aug 6 Automobile production in Brazil
neared its slowest pace in years in July, leading carmakers to
cut payrolls as weak consumer confidence and falling exports
deepened an industry crisis.
Output dropped 20.5 percent from a year earlier, national
automakers' association Anfavea said on Wednesday, while sales
slid 13.9 percent. Compared to June, production rose 17.0
percent and sales rose 11.8 percent,
as July had an additional two working days.
Brazil's auto industry, which makes up a fifth of the
country's manufacturing output, has slashed production by 16
percent in the first seven months of the year, and accompanying
layoffs could echo in this year's presidential campaign.
Carmakers have cut their payrolls by 5 percent in the past
12 months, offering buyouts and paid leave to reduce costs as
assembly lines go quiet.
President Dilma Rousseff, who is seeking re-election in
October, kept the auto industry humming in recent years with tax
breaks and cheap credit, which has been pared back this year to
ease the federal government's strained budget.
In exchange for the stimulus, Rousseff demanded that
carmakers maintain employment levels during a slowdown two years
ago. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said in June that carmakers
had agreed to avoid outright firings as the government extended
some of the industry's tax benefits.
Anfavea President Luiz Moan blamed the ongoing slump on
tight credit and weak consumer confidence, which hit a five-year
low in May as inflation climbed while the economy stagnated.
Confidence among Brazilian consumers rebounded in July, but
car sales have not recovered. A currency swing in Argentina has
also sapped demand for Brazilian car exports, which fell 37
percent in July from a year earlier.
Brazil is the world's fourth biggest auto market and a major
base of operations for Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in June, with nearly 58,800 new registrations. GM stole second
place from VW, selling some 50,200 passenger vehicles compared
to about 48,800 cars and light trucks sold by its German rival.
Ford sold around 25,400 vehicles.
Overall, automakers in Brazil produced about 252,600 new
cars, trucks and buses last month, while sales totaled about
294,800 vehicles, according to Anfavea data.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr, Brad Haynes; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe, G Crosse)