By Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Brazil and Mexico
failed to break a deadlock on talks to save a decade-old auto
trade deal on Wednesday, with no sign of Brazil backing down on
its demand Mexico curb auto exports to Latin America's biggest
economy.
Brazil is threatening to pull out of the trade deal, signed
in 2002, after Mexican auto exports leapt some 70 percent in
2011, aggravating a glut of imports by Brazil that worries
Brazilian manufacturers battling a strong local currency.
Brazil's Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel and Foreign
Minister Antonio Patriota met Mexican Economy Minister Bruno
Ferrari and Foreign Minister Patricia Espinosa in Mexico City,
but the talks did not yield a breakthrough.
Mexico put forward a proposal to Brazil and is waiting on a
decision, a Mexican government official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity. It was not clear whether face-to-face
talks would continue on Thursday, the official added.
No further details on the proposal were given.
Brazil wants Mexico to slash its auto exports to Brazil by
more than a third from 2011 to about $1.4 billion a year. Mexico
rejected that demand, saying any possible quota needed to take
last year's levels as a starting point.
Brazil's bid to reduce Mexican auto exports could upset
countries, like the United States, which provide components for
cars made in Mexico, and dent operations of international
carmakers with production plants in the country.
Earlier, a Brazilian official told Reuters Brazil's
negotiators had arrived with "practically the same position"
that had already been laid out and would not yield much.
Brasilia's tough line in the auto talks follows a marked
economic slowdown in Brazil off the back of sustained growth
that drove the country to the front ranks of global economies.
"It looks as though Brazil is being strong and saying we
don't need this agreement with Mexico. But they really seem to
be compensating for the lack of competitiveness as a result of
the currency and the taxes they have on their own cars," said
Barbara Kotschwar, a Latin America trade expert at the
Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Mexico had long lagged its southern rival, but its economic
growth outpaced Brazil's last year, and Mexico's deputy finance
minister Gerardo Rodriguez told Mexican radio on Wednesday the
economic outlook for the pair was similar in 2012.
Mexico is a leading proponent of free trade and its exports
make up nearly a third of its economy. Brazil has been more
skeptical of tearing down trade barriers, with exports making up
little more than a tenth of its economy.
Besides an import quota for Mexico, Brazil wants to
liberalize trade on heavy vehicles and make Mexico raise the
amount of Latin American-made auto parts used in its cars.
U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co
were the two biggest car exporters from Mexico last year,
followed by Germany's Volkswagen.