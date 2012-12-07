SAO PAULO Dec 7 Automobile production in Brazil
is expected to shrink this year for the first time in a decade,
the national automakers' association said on Friday.
Industry group Anfavea revised its 2012 forecast to a 1.5
percent output drop, down from a prior outlook for 2 percent
growth. The group expects auto production to grow 4.5 percent in
2013, with sales growing between 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent.
Brazil is the world's fourth-biggest car market, with 70
percent of new cars coming from Italy's Fiat SpA,
Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
