SAO PAULO Jan 7 Automobile production in Brazil
fell 14 percent and sales rose 15.3 percent
in December from November, the national automakers'
association said on Monday.
Automakers in Brazil produced about 259,364 new cars, trucks
and buses last month, according to industry group Anfavea. Auto
output had shrunk 5.3 percent and sales fell 8.7 percent in the
previous month.
Brazil is the world's fourth biggest car market, with 70
percent of new cars coming from Italy's Fiat SpA,
Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.